November 18-19, 2019 / Los Angeles, CA

Overview

Media and technology companies used to be in separate lanes. Not anymore: Apple and Amazon are now competing directly with Disney and Comcast; Facebook and Google dominate the ad business; and Spotify is both boosting and unnerving the big music labels. And all of this is getting reshuffled, seemingly every day.

That’s why Recode’s Peter Kafka and Kara Swisher host Code Media each year. At this two-day conference, they examine big-picture trends — and what they mean for the entire media ecosystem. This is your opportunity to hear from the most important people in tech, TV, print, digital, and marketing. We’ll discuss:

  • What’s next for digital media companies: Still reeling from major layoffs, digital media startups are rethinking their core business models and seeking diverse revenue streams in affiliate marketing, audio, and subscription.
  • Fake news, virality, and public trust: An honest look at the spread of fake news, efforts to combat it, and the responsibility of tech and media companies.
  • Who’s buying who and why it matters: AT&T/Time Warner, Disney/Fox, Meredith/Time, Inc. — major media acquisitions are reshaping the landscape as legacy companies compete with big tech.
  • Content creation and distribution in the shadow of big tech: How Amazon, Netflix, and Apple are changing the content creation and distribution strategies of studios.
  • Hollywood 2.0: Emerging studios like A24, Blumhouse, and Annapurna are changing what it means to fund entertainment, while YouTube is giving talent the opportunity to build an audience without ever attending an audition.
  • Where your marketing budget should be going: Marketers have more options to reach consumers than ever before. The smartest ones are marketing efficiently across programmatic, video, social, advanced TV, influencers, and more.

This year, Code Media is moving to Hollywood — where it’s all happening. You’ll have the opportunity to participate in new On-Location Experiences throughout Los Angeles and engage firsthand with the most interesting companies in media and tech.

If you work in media, tech, advertising, or entertainment, you need to be there.

Who Attends

Schedule

Monday, November 18, 2019

11:00 am - 1:00 pm
Registration and Welcome Reception
1:00 pm - 6:00 pm
General Session
6:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Reception

Tuesday, November 19, 2019

9:00 am - 10:30 am
On-Location Experiences
11:30 am - 1:15 pm
General Session
1:15 pm - 3:00 pm
Lunch
3:15 pm - 5:00 pm
General Session
5:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Closing Reception

Venue

Location

NeueHouse Hollywood
6121 Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028

Press

Press Credentials

To apply for a media credential for Code Media, please complete the application here. There are only a small number of press passes given out and an application/submission does not guarantee a pass.

Click here for the media, recording & photography policy »

