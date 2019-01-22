Overview
Media and technology companies used to be in separate lanes. Not anymore: Apple and Amazon are now competing directly with Disney and Comcast; Facebook and Google dominate the ad business; and Spotify is both boosting and unnerving the big music labels. And all of this is getting reshuffled, seemingly every day.
That’s why Recode’s Peter Kafka and Kara Swisher host Code Media each year. At this two-day conference, they examine big-picture trends — and what they mean for the entire media ecosystem. This is your opportunity to hear from the most important people in tech, TV, print, digital, and marketing. We’ll discuss:
- What’s next for digital media companies: Still reeling from major layoffs, digital media startups are rethinking their core business models and seeking diverse revenue streams in affiliate marketing, audio, and subscription.
- Fake news, virality, and public trust: An honest look at the spread of fake news, efforts to combat it, and the responsibility of tech and media companies.
- Who’s buying who and why it matters: AT&T/Time Warner, Disney/Fox, Meredith/Time, Inc. — major media acquisitions are reshaping the landscape as legacy companies compete with big tech.
- Content creation and distribution in the shadow of big tech: How Amazon, Netflix, and Apple are changing the content creation and distribution strategies of studios.
- Hollywood 2.0: Emerging studios like A24, Blumhouse, and Annapurna are changing what it means to fund entertainment, while YouTube is giving talent the opportunity to build an audience without ever attending an audition.
- Where your marketing budget should be going: Marketers have more options to reach consumers than ever before. The smartest ones are marketing efficiently across programmatic, video, social, advanced TV, influencers, and more.
This year, Code Media is moving to Hollywood — where it’s all happening. You’ll have the opportunity to participate in new On-Location Experiences throughout Los Angeles and engage firsthand with the most interesting companies in media and tech.
If you work in media, tech, advertising, or entertainment, you need to be there.
Speakers
Rich Antoniello
CEO, Complex Networks
Nancy Dubuc
CEO, Vice Media
Roger Lynch
CEO, Condé Nast
Leandra Medine
Founder, Man Repeller
Michael Nathanson
Senior Research Analyst, MoffettNathanson
David Nevins
Chief Creative Officer, CBS Corporation, and Chairman and CEO, Showtime Networks Inc.
John Skipper
Executive Chairman, DAZN Group
John Stankey
CEO, WarnerMedia
Pam Wasserstein
CEO, New York Media
Who Attends
Schedule
Monday, November 18, 2019
Tuesday, November 19, 2019
Venue
Location
NeueHouse Hollywood
6121 Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Press
Press Credentials
To apply for a media credential for Code Media, please complete the application here. There are only a small number of press passes given out and an application/submission does not guarantee a pass.
Click here for the media, recording & photography policy »
Media, Recording & Photography Policy
The Code Media stage is on the record for journalistic and editorial purposes. Journalists may quote anything the speakers and Executive Producers say onstage in stories or blog posts. Interviews that occur offstage in the hallways or at social gatherings are subject to whatever ground rules are agreed upon between parties at the time of the interview.
Still photos, taken from your seats, are OK. We ask that you do not use flash so as not to distract or annoy the speakers or others in attendance. Do not stand or crouch in the aisles or near the stage, as this interferes with our official show photographer, whose photos will be posted online for use by members of the media.
Finally, video and audio recordings are strictly prohibited, as we consider the audio and video content of our stage to be copyrighted. Similarly, while we respect fair-use reprinting of short text quotes, we do consider full transcripts of the conference to be our intellectual property.
This policy applies to all conference attendees.
Premier Partner
Part of Dentsu Inc., Dentsu Aegis Network is made up of 10 global network brands — Carat, Dentsu, dentsu X, iProspect, Isobar, mcgarrybowen, Merkle, MKTG, Posterscope, and Vizeum — and is supported by its specialist/multi-market brands. Dentsu Aegis Network is innovating the way brands are built for its clients through its best-in-class expertise and capabilities in media, digital, and creative communications services. Offering a distinctive and innovative range of products and services, Dentsu Aegis Network is headquartered in London and operates in 145 countries worldwide with more than 40,000 dedicated specialists. www.dentsuaegisnetwork.com
